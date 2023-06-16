Henry Grady Gorham Jr.
Fayetteville, Ga.
Henry Grady Gorham, Jr., 93, of Fayetteville, Georgia, went on to be with his Lord Sunday, May 28, 2023. He was born to Henry Grady Gorham, Sr. and Era Bishop Gorham in Albertville, Friday, May 23, 1930.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dotsy McGaha Gorham; his stepson, Johnny Efird; and grandchild, Paul Wilson. He is survived by his children; Danny Gorham, David (Kim) Gorham, Gilda Gorham Wilson, Tina (Eric) Smith, and Swanee (Greg) Owen; daughter-in-law, Fay Efird; grandchildren, Jody (Brook) Efird, Mason Gorham, Shannon (Shawn) Waldroup, and Lisa McNutt; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Waldroup, Nathan Waldroup, Jackson Waldroup, Gavin McNutt, Jacob Efird, and Justin Efird; and longtime companion who became a part of the family, Norma Mathis.
Henry lived in Fayetteville for 55 years and raised five children. He served in the Army National Guard before retiring from the Ford Motor Company after 36 years. Henry worked multiple jobs at the same time to make sure that his family was well taken care of. Henry was a Christian and of the Lutheran Faith.
A graveside service was held Friday, June 2, 2023, at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation in Henry’s name to a charity of your choice.
William David Waldrop
Albertville
William David Waldrop, 79, of Albertville, died June 14, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Union Grove No. 1 Cemetery of Albertville with Bro. Whitt Hibbs officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Judah Waldrop; sons, Shannon Waldrop (Danielle) and Bryan Waldrop (Penny); brothers, Milford Waldrop (Nelda) and Lawrence Waldrop (Betty); seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
James Wallace Morgan
Union Grove
James Wallace Morgan, 69, of Union Grove, died Monday, June 12, 2023.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Faye Nell Hunt
Douglas
Mrs. Faye Nell Hunt, age 88, of Douglas, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Albertville Health and Rehab Center.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Chuck Knight will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her son, Mitchell Hunt (Beth); daughters, Annette Smith (David) and Tara Corker (Sean); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Freida Cathers.
Donald Ray “Gunslinger” Holloway
Boaz
Donald Ray “Gunslinger” Holloway, 72, of Boaz, died Monday, June 12, 2023.
Services were Wednesday, June 14, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Bros. Ernie Dorries and Michael Price officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wanda Holloway to help with funeral expenses.
Doyle W. Slaten
Union Grove
Doyle W. Slaten, 84, of Union Grove, died June 14, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry McCright officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Slaten; daughter, Cathy Pemberton (Randy); son, Randall Slaten (Susanne); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Rev. John Charles Hall
Boaz
Rev. John Charles Hall, 88, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Sardis Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. before the service. Bro. Rickey Hall, Bro. Mark Hall and Bro. Randy Knott will be officiating.
Mr. Hall is survived by his wife, Audrey Faye Hall; daughter, Teresa Ann (Rickey Joe) Fowler; sons, Rickey Alan (Sherry) Hall, and Christopher Marcus (Lindsay) Hall; brother, Billy (Agatha) Hall; sister-in-law, Maudine Hall; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
Laverne Dyar
Formerly of Boaz
Laverne Dyar, 71, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Eldorado, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Sonora Cemetery with Ryan Dalgliesh, pastor of The Four 56 Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dyar was born August 18, 1951, in Detroit, MI. to William and Virginia Smith. She was a 1972 graduate of Redford High School in Detroit. Laverne mar-ried William Dyar on December 21, 1972, in Bladensburg, Maryland. She was a veteran of the US Marine Corp. Laverne was a caregiver and homemaker. She moved from Boaz, to Sonora, Texas, in October 2022. She was a member of Snead’s Chapel in Mt. Hebron, Alabama. She loved going on walks, talking to people, and she never met a stranger. Laverne was always studying her Bible. She remembered everyone’s birthday.
Survivors include her husband, William of Boaz; her son, Shane Dyar and wife Christy of Sonora, Texas; three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Lillian, and Isaac, all of Sonora, Texas; her brother, William “Bill” Smith of Morgantown, Kentucky; and her sister, Denise Hester and husband “Red” of Hohenwald, Tennessee. Laverne was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Elna, and her husband, Anthony Pesko.
