Doris Walker Greer
Altoona
Doris Walker Greer, 95, of Altoona, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her resi-dence.
Her funeral service was at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Aurora Baptist Church with burial at Howelton Cemetery. Visitation was from 9 until 11 a.m. at Aurora Baptist Church be-fore the service. Rev. Harold Coe and Rev. Chad Robertson officiated. Pallbearers were Steve Tarvin, Chris Tarvin, Matt Greer, Jake Greer, Mike Smith, Jeff Jones. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Aurora Baptist Church.
Mrs. Greer is survived by her children, Kenneth Greer (Sherry), Kendra Tarvin, Kyle Greer (My-ra), Karleene Greer; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bedford Greer; parents, Press and Annie Walker; son-in-law, David Tarvin; brothers, Dennis, Herbert and Elmus Walker; and sisters, Rosemary Cul-ver, Sarah Huggins and Betty Walker.
Loretta “Rets” Martin
Albertville
Mrs. Loretta “Rets” Martin, 86, of Albertville, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her residence.
Graveside services will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 1p.m. at Mountain View Memory Gardens with Bro. Earnest Corbitt officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a granddaughter; grandson-in-law; one great-grandson; a brother, Bill Ringer, of Sylvania; and sisters, Beverly Hutcheson and Joyce Kay, both of Rainsville, and Deborah Mansfield, of Grand Cane, La.
Delfino Reza Vela
Crossville
Mr. Delfino Reza Vela, 17, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Crossville High School. Survivors include his mother, Elida Vela; sisters, Carina Reza Vela, Guadalupe Reza Vela, and Sophia Marquez Vela; brothers, Christopher Reza Vela and Bryan Reza Vela; grandmother, Hermila Astrain; grandfather, Margarito Reza; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Pamela Underwood Moore
Guntersville
Pamela Underwood Moore, 66, of Guntersville, died January 4, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services will be Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Episcopal Church of The Epiphany in Guntersville with Rev. Aaron D. Raulerson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Ceme-tery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home as-sisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Robin” Moore; sisters, Deborah Moss (Dr. Bill); a niece; and a great-niece.
Sandra Stracener
Fyffe
Sandra Stracener, 62, of Fyffe, died January 3, 2023, at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Doris Roberts
Albertville
Doris Roberts, 72, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at home.
She is survived by her son, Kurt Ogle (Cindy); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
There are no services planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Dawson Lynn Lasseter
Geraldine
Dawson Lynn Lasseter, 18, of Geraldine, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023.
He was a United States Marine serving in Twentynine Palms, California.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Michael Marsh and Rev. Lonnie Craft will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Hailey Lasseter; mother, Cassey Lasseter; father, Tyler Martin; brother, Noah Lasseter; sister, Alyiah Martin; grandparents, Rodney and Mandy Lasseter, Brenda Bain, Susan Lasseter and Jenny Vick; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
