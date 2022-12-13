Gary Jerome Jordan Sr.
Guntersville
Gary Jerome Jordan Sr, 78, of Guntersville Alabama passed away on December 10, 2022. Gary was born in Albertville Alabama on April 19, 1944.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary; his sons Gary Jr and Carl; his daughters-in-law, Dalila and Aurora; and his granddaughters, Hilda Grace and Jennifer.
Gary was best known for his business, Lake Machine Shop, in Guntersville Alabama, where he was also an avid fisherman and could always be seen cheering at his granddaughters’ various ball games.
The service will be on Thursday morning, December 15th at 11 a.m. at Valhalla Memorial Gardens in northeast Huntsville.
George Floyd Dobbins Sr.
Mt. Hebron
George Floyd Dobbins Sr., 73, of Mount Hebron, Alabama entered into eternal life, Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, surrounded by his family. George was welcomed into heaven by his son, Jody George Floyd Dobbins, Jr., Father and Mother, Floyd and Bernice Dobbins, Brother Johnny Lacks, and Sister Kathy Burgess.
George is survived by his wife, Patricia Dobbins; children, Lisa Gaylor (Bart), Becky Dempsey (Brent), Heather Collins (Herbert), Joey George Floyd Dobbins III (Brooke), Christy Upton (Tony), Bobby Smith (Maranda) Jen Fabbri (Josh), and Rebecca Diederick (Bryan); and his brother, Dr. Bobby Dobbins.
George was affectionately known throughout the community as PawPaw Dobbins and found his life’s greatest joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He leaves behind a legacy in his grandchildren, Tyler Gaylor (Taylor), Miranda Mitchell (Clay), JD Gallaway (Jarred), Jodi Savannah Dempsey, Logan Dempsey, Savannah Smith, Joel George Floyd Dobbins IV, Evan George Floyd Dobbins V, Caroline Nixon, Abigail Collins, Samarah Dobbins, Addison Smith, Rylee Smith, Greyson Upton, Skylynn Upton, Bexley Diederick, and Brevyn Diederick; and great-grandchildren, Bailee Ramsey, Titan Gaylor, Myah Gallaway, Torrie Gaylor, and Tatum Gaylor.
Born August 26, 1949, in Mount Hebron, Alabama, George enjoyed a long, full life. He retired from the phone company after 35 years of service. George was an avid fisherman and lover of Alabama football. Consistently described as a wonderful man and a constant friend, he enjoyed raising cattle and tending to his family farm. George found joy in sharing all that he produced with others.
George was a life-long proponent of youth sports and coached several youth sports programs over his lifetime. One of his proudest achievements was coaching the Marshall Christian Stallions to the 2018 ACAA Jr High Basketball Division 1 State Championship title. Countless young athlete’s will remember George for the way he invested in, and encouraged their development as, Christian sportsman.
George’s highest achievement was the family he built and the legacy of love he leaves behind.
George believed it was important to take measures to keep loved ones safe from illness during these challenging times. As such, no public funeral gatherings will be held at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of in-person visitation with the family, those who’d like to pay respects to George may do so by sending a handwritten note or card, with your personal sentiments and fond memories of George to: The Dobbins Family P.O. Box 235 Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763. Your kind respects will be made into a memory book for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Marshall Christian School Athletics Programs, a cause George deeply believed in. Donations can be made at Marshallchristian.org or by mail at 1631 Brashers Chapel Road, Albertville, Al 35951.
William Clifford “Richard” Snyder
Southside
William Clifford “Richard” Snyder, 98, passed away December 11, 2022.
Survivors include his children, Dudley A. (Mary Ann) Snyder, James Stephen (Patsy) Snyder, and Sybil Susan (Thomas) Maeger; as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Southside. Bro. Lauil Thompson will officiate the graveside service. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or donations may be made to the Southside Baptist Home Bound. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Beatrice Woods
Powell
Mrs. Beatrice Woods, 107, of Powell, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Funeral service will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Melvin Dawson, Rev. Brett Hogland, and Rev. Frank Bradford officiating. Burial will follow in Straight Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be December 15, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. and December 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her son, Charles Woods (Lorna), of Bulverde, Texas; daughters, Linda Woods, of Scottsboro, and Shelia Woods, of Cumberland Health and Rehab; brother, Ardean Wigley, of Rainsville; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-great-grandchildren.
Richard Patten
Richard Patten, 68, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022.
He was born Jan. 22, 1954, in Elkorn, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Patten; daughter, Tina Farris; sons, James and Robert Patten; sister, Judy Stoikes; sister-in-law, Barbara Patten; grandchildren Katie, Brianna and Gabby Farris, Allison Bingham, Joshua, Ashley and Christopher Patten; close friends, Tanya Zasada and Lisa Lavacek; and two great-grandchildren.
He worked at Tyson Foods for 15 years before retiring.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation Services of East Alabama assist-ed the family.
Special thanks to Compassus Hospice.
Linda G. Teele
Boaz
Linda G. Teele, 76, of Boaz, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at her residence.
Her funeral service was Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Kenny Smith and Pastor Donny Lanier officiated.
Mrs. Teele is survived by her husband, Ray Teele; son, Jeff Teele; one grandson; a daughter-in-law, Teresia Edmonds; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Christopher Maurice Avery Sr.
Albertville
Christopher Maurice Avery, Sr., 55, of Albertville, passed away at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Pastor Osie Nelson will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. before the service.
He is survived by his children, Kendra Avery Campbell, Koreley Avery and Christopher Avery, Jr.; five grandchildren; a brother, Gregg Avery; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Rebecca Tolleson
Crossville
Rebecca Tolleson, 63, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Her funeral service was Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Bro. Andrew Brock officiated.
She is survived by her son, Lee Tolleson (Sabrina); two grandchildren; and a brother, Steven Sampson (Jennifer).
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Joan Howard Batson
Gadsden
Joan Howard Batson, 85, died December 7, 2022.
Funeral services were December 13, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Bro. David Humphrey and Bro. Thomas Laile officiating. Burial was in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Batson, Sr.; children, Tommy Batson, Jr. (Debbie), Cindy Batson Kirkland (Kenneth), Tim Batson (Sandra), and Terry Batson; seven; six great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Arnold Steven “Herbie” Combs
Albertville
Arnold Steven “Herbie” Combs, 68, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Combs; children, Angela Combs, of California, Lisa Combs, of Texas, and Jeremy Combs, of Colorado; step-children, Betty and Tom Cartier, Sandra and Jon Anderson and Mike and Lisa Cook, all of Michigan; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Jean and Robert Dolphin; sisters and brothers, Debbie and Dave Wolfsen, Novella Johnson, Rosella DeWittse, Mitchell Graves, Michelle and Rick Davis and Ross Graves, all of Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There are no services planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Dennis Day
Albertville
Dennis Day, 75, of Albertville, died December 8, 2022, at his home.
Services were Monday, December 12, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Bill Scott and Verlon Wilmon officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery of Albertville.
Survivors include daughters, Anglea Day and Deanna Day; son, Dennis Day Jr. (Neeysa); sister, Alesia Alexander; brother, Benny Day; and 17 grandchildren.
