Evelyn Hope Joiner Sitz
Albertville
Evelyn Hope Joiner Sitz, 84, of Albertville, died June 30, 2023.
Services were Sunday, June 2, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial in Marshall Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Bros. Lee Smith and Zack Scott officiated the service.
Survivors include her children, Donald Ray Perkins (Johnna), Sonya Scott (Mark) and Bobbi Ann Olson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Hazel Marden, Edith Plant and Dorothy Joiner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church or Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Sandra Kay Wright
Crossville
Mrs. Sandra Kay Wright, 75, of Crossville, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Funeral services were Sunday, July 2, 2023, from the Liberty Baptist Church at Painter with Bros. Larry Davis and Jamie Gilbert officiating. Burial was in Liberty Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Darline (Tommy) Miller; sons, Michael (Donna Dunn) Clayton and Paul (Tonya) Love; brother, Joe Edde, Wendell Edde, Roger Edde, and Bo Edde; sister, Vera Pugh; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gary Lynn McBrayer
Albertville
Gary Lynn McBrayer, 60, of Albertville, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at his home.
A private memorial will be held later by the family. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Bruna Lorretta Camp Segars
Albertville
Bruna Lorretta Camp Segars, 76, died Friday, June 30, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, James Roland Segars; her children, Michael Kirk Segars (Tanya), Monica Karol Copeland (Charlie), and Joy Ann Bowman; three grandchildren; and brother, Tony Camp (Linda).
Services for Lorretta were Monday, July 3, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Joey Cannady and Kevin McAffe officiated the service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Betty Sue Leeth Carson
Crossville
Mrs. Betty Sue Leeth Carson, 82, of Crossville, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Funeral services were Monday, July 3, 2023, at Lathamville Baptist Church. Burial was in Lathamville Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughters, Sabrina Carson, Samantha (Nick) Ellison, and Linda Wood; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
