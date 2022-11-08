Charles David Dixon
Gadsden
Charles David Dixon, 60, of Gadsden, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his sisters, Myra Lou Tidwell, of Arab, and Mary Burton, of Altoona; brothers, Barrett (Trena) Dixon, of Foley, Ted Dixon, of Aurora, and John (Judy) of Gallant; sister-in-law, Annie Dixon; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held. Boaz Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
Cloma Del Rogers Head
Albertville
Cloma Del Rogers Head, 102, of Albertville, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Diversicare of Boaz.
Service will be Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Donald Cotton officiating. Burial will follow at City of Guntersville Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Oma Jane Corbin; sister, Earnestine Sheffield; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Elaine Autrey
Albertville
Elaine Autrey, 68, of Albertville, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, David Autrey; daughters, Becky Wileman (Travis), Teresa Hadden and Shalana Lackey; step-daughter, Brandi Davis; two granddaughters; sisters, Carol Currie, Rosemary Ham and Beth Lashley; and brother, Leland Cook.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jimmy Dale Hedricks
Albertville
Jimmy Dale Hedricks, 76, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Asbury. Bro. Gene Lambert will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. before the service.
Jimmy is survived by a host of cousins and extended family.
Joan Francis Dixon
Boaz
Joan Francis Dixon, 88, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service was held at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fl., at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Interment was at Venice Memorial Gardens in Florida. Albertville Memorial Chapel also assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Linda Knauber (Russell), Jim Dixon (Monica), Joe Dixon and Ron Dixon (Eva); nine grandchildren; a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Alice Puedelek.
Michael Allen Hickey
Fyffe
Michael Allen Hickey, 65, of Fyffe, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley James (Justin); son, Dewayne Hickey (Chanel Johnson); one granddaughter; sister, Wilma Faye; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family service will be held at a later time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Randy J. Hunt
Crossville
Randy J. Hunt, 72, of Crossville, died Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside service was Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Richard Pope officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Hunt; daughters, Sonja Harper, Beverly Gore and Chrissy Holland; brother, Marvin Hunt; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Thomas Jerry Nixon
Boaz
Thomas Jerry Nixon, 79, of Boaz, passed away on November 7, 2022.
Jerry is survived by his son, Kevin Nixon; daughters, Angel Satterfield (Brian), Trista Chamblee (Wayne); honorary sons, Gene Nixon, and Tony Nixon; brothers, Larry Nixon (Shirley), Bruce Nixon (Carla), John Nixon (Toni); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, beginning at noon. The family will receive guests at the funeral home until 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 9th, at 2:30 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, in Horton, when Mr. Nixon will receive military honors. Kerry Simpson will officiate.
Flowers are appreciated, but in the event you had rather make a donation in memory of Jerry, please consider a contribution to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge.
Commented