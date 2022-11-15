Charles Larry Johnston Sr.
Boaz
Charles Larry Johnston, Sr., 85, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at UAB Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Johnston; children, Charles Johnston, Jr., Jerry Johnston, David Johnston (Coleen), Steve Johnston (Tomoko), Kim Johnston and Ronnie “Peanut” Johnston (Fran); six grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and sisters, Virginia and Delores.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at New Union FCM Church. Bro. Bill Lackey and Bro. Jason King will officiate the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Elaine Minckler
Boaz
Elaine Minckler, 77, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
At this time no services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Minckler is survived by her son, Dave Minckler; and a niece.
James Forest England
Albertville
James Forest England, 81, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his residence.
His funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to Follow at Dekalb Memorial Gardens. Bro. Shane Stephens will be officiating.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday before the service.
Mr. England is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Paige England; three grandsons; one great-grandson; and brother, Adam (Louise) England.
Richard Bermel
Boaz
Richard Bermel, 81, of Boaz, passed away Friday, November 12, 2022, at his residence
At this time no services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the famiy.
Mr. Bremel is survived by his children, Jeremy Bermel, Jo Bermel, and Jennifer Bermel; and daughter-in-law, Kim Bermel.
Julie Groover
Albertville
Julie Groover, 53, of Albertville, died Nov. 11, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Luis Smith officiating. Burial was in Ivalee Baptist Church Cemetery of Attalla.
Survivors include her husband, Brian Groover; daughters, Jessica Mask (Odia), Hanna Groover, and Whitney Jones (John); son, Keith Groover; mother, Pamela Blackwood Diffee; brother, Phillip Reese (Lisa); and seven grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
