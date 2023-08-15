Austin Elrod
Cullman
Austin Elrod, 24, of Cullman, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service was Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Forrest Home Cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Ward officiated the service.
He is survived by his daughters, Emerie Jeanne Elrod and Riley Kaye Elrod; parents, Brett Elrod and Dawn Ward (Robbie); sister, Lyndsey Kaye Elrod; grandparents, Lila Elrod, Cheri Dalgleish and Bobby Dalgleish; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Turning Point Foundation, 1181 County Road 627, Thorsby, Al. 35171.
Roy Hamilton Minor
Albertville
Roy Hamilton Minor, 45, died August 10, 2023, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his mother, Margarete Minor; brothers, James Minor (Angie), Paul Minor and Charles Minor (Lisa); and four nieces and two nephews.
Roger Oneal lsrael
Crossville
Roger Oneal Israel, 71, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2022, after an extended illness at his home.
There will be a memorial service at his residence located at 672 Watts Road, Crossville, Alabama 35962, at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 3, 2023. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Israel is survived by his son, Zach Israel; a granddaughter; sisters, Tommie Israel Peppers, Martha Israel Estes (Jasper); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
———
