Lorraine Harris
Rossuck
Boaz
Mrs. Lorraine Harris Rossuck, 85, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her residence.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with a eulogy by Todd Rossuck. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. There will a brief visitation from 1:30 until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Rossuck is survived by her husband, Sidney Rossuck, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Susan Rossuck, of the United Kingdom, Brett and Tyann Rossuck, of Boaz, and Judd and Vina Rossuck, of Singapore; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Rossuck and Greg Osterhage, of Huntsville; and five grandchildren.
Bonnie Mayfield
Gadsden
Bonnie Mayfield, 93, of Gadsden, died January 9, 2023, at Collinsville Nursing Home Rehab.
Services were Friday, January 13, 2023, at Whiton Methodist Church in Crossville with Bro. Tony Gunter officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery.
Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Mayfield and Kim Mayfield; sisters, Ann Duvall, Barbara Gore and Evelyn Mitchell; and two grandchildren.
Karen Brand
Blountsville
Karan Brand, 59, of Blountsville, died January 10, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Friday, January 13, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Teresa Epperson speaking. Burial was in Asbury Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Melissa Tucker and Donie Jones (Howard); sister, Rhonda Leigeber; sister-in-law, Glenda Lemaster; one grandson and two granddaughters.
———
