Mary Charlotte Geraughty
Franklin, TN.
Mary Charlotte Geraughty, a beloved wife, mother, philanthropist, and friend to many and a long-time resident of Franklin, TN., passed away on September 5, 2023. Charlotte was born on February 5, 1956, in Chattanooga, TN. She is preceded in death by her loving mother, Ann Orr Winkles.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Dr. James K. Geraughty; children, James Geraughty, Jr. (Tori), Michael Geraughty and Alexandra Geraughty; granddaughters, Savannah and Sydney Geraughty; sister, Cynthia Morton (Keith); and many nieces and nephews.
Throughout her life, Charlotte had a passion for many activities including gardening, baking, and reading. She found solace and joy in beautiful plants and beautiful creations in her kitchen. She generously shared her baked goods with all.
Antique glass collecting was another hobby that brought Charlotte much happiness. She had an eye for unique pieces and enjoyed sharing their history and significance with others. Her collection was a reflection of her curious nature and appreciation for artistry.
Charlotte’s warm presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind fond memories that will forever remain etched in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. Her selflessness and generosity serve as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us.
Officiating Dr. H. Dixon Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at Sarcoma Foundation of America, by accessing the website link curesarcoma.org.
At this time services will be private.
Harpeth Hills Funeral Home assisted the family.
Willene “Peggy” Vest
Boaz
Willene “Peggy” Vest, 84, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at her residence.
Graveside services were Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Sardis Cemetery with Scott and Debbie Seabrooks officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Vest is survived by her son, Rickey McGahee (Debra); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, J.C. Birdsong and Buddy Bain; and sisters-in-law, Frannie Patterson and Renee Patterson.
Julius Jamear “JJ” Staten
Albertville
Julius Jamear “JJ” Staten, 16, of Albertville, died Monday, September 4, 2023.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at LifePoint Church will a funeral service at 2:30 p.m.
Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Christine Wiley; father, Sabir Staten; brothers, Keilan and Tristyn Staten; sisters, Jaylei and Kyleigh Staten; and grandparents, Steve and Lori Wiley, Vernice Staten and James Rollins.
Commented