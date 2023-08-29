Rudolph “Rudy” Homer Beaver
Albertville
We are saddened to announce that on August 26, 2023, we had to say goodbye to Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Homer Beaver, age 93, of Albertville, Alabama. Rudy was born in Parrotsville, Tennessee, on September 19, 1929. His family moved to Hamtramck, Michigan, to follow the booming car industry. Rudy joined the U.S. army at the age of 16. In 1945 Rudy was stationed in Italy, Ft. Lawton, Port Townsend, and Ft. Lewis Washington and was honorably discharged in 1948. While in Washington, Rudy started his own business, Lacey Realty and Home Builders as an insurance agent, building contractor and adjuster. He was very active in building in Lacey. He was a member of the Elks Club, Moose Lodge and civic organizations. While in Washington, Rudy loved boating and fishing. He attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Washington State. Rudy moved back to Michigan in 1958 and had several successful businesses. In 1979 Rudy moved to Alabama and started Olympia Diversified Construction, Sunbelt Management Company, and later Trilogy Housing, Inc. His love of boating continued in Alabama with his cruiser named the “Lil Beaver,” in which he traveled the Tennessee and Mississippi Rivers. His passion for air planes and flying led him to create International Jets Co. in Gadsden, Alabama. Rudy sold jets to other pilots worldwide. The most sold were L-39 jets and a variety of other foreign aircraft. Because of his love of horses, Rudy built Beaver Arabian Farm where he bred, trained and sold Arabian horses. He also showed Arabian horses. Rudy, at age 93, was baptized November 6, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Dale Beaver, sons Jeffrey D. (Ruth) Beaver, Mark B. Beaver, and Matt Carter, daughter Cynthia L. (John) Schroeder, grandchildren Angela (Brad) Harris, Adam (Hollie) Beaver, Alexander (May) Beaver, Anna-Lena Beaver, Heidi (Nick) Paveglio, Heather (Jeremy) Scott, Brook (Kevin) Groves, and great-grandchildren Elise and Harper Paveglio, Kensley and Blakely Groves, Harlow and Gray Harris, and Mason and Owen Beaver. Rudy is predeceased by his father Homer Wesley Beaver, mother Lillie Gladys Henry, son Randall Beaver, brothers Fred Beaver, William Burnett Beaver, and sister Shirley Somora.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel, 5011 U.S. 431 in Albertville. Rev. David Martin will officiate the service. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Internment will be Sept. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at New Home Cemetery in Bybee, TN. Rev. Greg Driver will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Attn: David Martin, 2650 Pine St., Albertville, AL 35950.
Mamie Evelyn Sutton
Mamie Evelyn Sutton was born on August 7, 1933, to Albert and Deloraise Cook, in Limestone County, Alabama. She was 90 when she passed from this life on August 26, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Carrol Ray Sutton; by her parents; as well as by her sister, Doris Jackson; three sisters-in-law, Catherine Sutton, Patsy Sutton, and Georgia Sutton; and four brothers-in-law, Douglas Sutton, Paul Sutton, Gerald Sutton and Charles Sutton.
Mrs. Sutton has five children, Belinda Sutton-Mitchell, Thomas Sutton (wife Jane), Sandi Klein (husband Steve), Annette Beutjer (husband Tim), and Jonathan Sutton (wife Samantha). She is survived by her sister Anita Hall (husband Ray) and her brother Stanley Cook. She also leaves 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and loved ones.
The visitation was at the McRae Funeral Home in Boaz at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, with the funeral following at 3 p.m. with Tim Sutton and Jonathan Sutton officiating. Pallbearers are her grandsons, Jason, Mark and Chris Sutton, Patrick and Cameron Beutjer, Andrew and Thomas Mitchell, and Will Sutton.
Mamie Sutton adored her husband, loved her family, and cherished her brothers and sisters in Christ. She had few pastimes, but she enjoyed talking with people. Above all, Mamie was a Christian who dedicated her life to raising her family and being supportive of her husband in his preaching the truth of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She lived to glorify God, and to that end her life touched numberless lives through the hospitality and kindness she showed to all she came in contact with.
Her passing is but a transition that she longed to make. She now awaits a glorious day and “the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love Him” (James 1:12).
Joyce R. Hines
Gadsden
Mrs. Joyce R. Hines, 82 of Gadsden, formerly of the Boaz area, died on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at her residence.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, in the McRae Chapel with interment to follow in the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, with Sister Jeanette Green officiating. A visitation will be on Wednesday evening, August 30, 2023, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hines is survived by her husband, Gene Hines of Gadsden; son, Danny Roy Blackburn, of Gadsden; daughters, Tammy Blackburn, of Wetumka, and Sherry Blackburn, of Gadsden; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a hospice of your choice.
Delmas Radcliff
Albertville
Delmas Radcliff, 88, of Albertville, passed away on August 22, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the famiy.
He is survived by two sisters, Audrey Jacks and Laverne Fletcher, both of Huntsville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gordon “Bud” Terrell
Albertville
Gordon “Bud” Terrell, 95, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service was Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Memory Hill Cemetery. Bro. Nellon Smith and Bro. Kenneth Andrews officiated the service.
Mr. Terrell is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Norma Jean Walker
Altoona
Norma Jean Walker, 85, of Altoona, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, John Franklin Walker; children, Vickie (Donnie) Gossett, Michael (Patty) Walker, Terri (Grady) Willett, Byron Walker, Kim Vaughn and John Walker; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Egypt Community. Burial was in the adjoining Cemetery. Rev. Gary Smith and Rev. Adam Collier officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Barbara Benson Elliott Payne
Barbara Benson Elliott Payne, 84, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from noon until 1 p.m. at Adams Brown Service funeral Home with a funeral service planned at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Earl Mitchell officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Kim Elliott Reese (Terry) and Michelle Elliott Hall (Chris); four grandchildren; a granddaughter-in-law; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Gina Benson Cochran (Jimmy); two nieces; and two great-nephews.
