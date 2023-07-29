Brittney Sheena Donelle Jenkins
Attalla
Brittney Sheena Donelle Jenkins, 34, of Attalla, passed away on July 24, 2023, at UAB in Birmingham.
Brittney is survived by her son, Jagger Collier; daughter, Brittlea Collier; her mother Debbie Jenkins; and special mom, Brenda Hipps; two brothers, Jeffery (Tara) Lindsey and Cody (Auburn) Jenkins; grandparents, David (Faye) Allen, and Johnny Jenkins; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Duck Springs. Officiating the services will be Bro. George Lankford and Mark Collier.
Cynthia Ann Powell
Albertville
Cynthia Ann Powell, 64, of Albertville, died July 25, 2023, at her home.
Services were Friday, July 28, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Mark Adams and Mike Williamson officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Powell; daughter, Megan Lang (Alex); son, Ryan Powell; sister, Sharon Glassco (Michael); and three grandchildren.
Deborah Adams
Horton
Deborah Adams, 73, of Horton, died July 21, 2023, at her home.
Services were July 23, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Terry Bentley and Barry Hallman officiating. Burial was in Douglas Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Gilbert Adams; sons, Ryan Adams (Amanda) and Gavin Adams (Miranda); sister, Melanie Tidwell (Scott); brother, Trent Eubanks (Kim); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Lois Idell Brumbeloe
Albertville
Lois Idell Brumbeloe, 94, of Albertville, died July 24, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were July 26, 2023, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Byron Smith and Rebecca Pruitt officiating. Burial was in Skirum Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Loretta Smith (Byron); two granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren.
Robert Norwood Goodwin
Albertville
Robert Norwood Goodwin, 76, of Albertville, died July 25, 2023, at his home.
Services were Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Rock Springs Church of Albertville with Bros. Neal Chaffin and Wallace Hayes officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Goodwin; daughter, Jackie Parker (Brad); son, Tim Goodwin (Danielle); two grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Randall Dalton Jones
Boaz
Mr. Randall Dalton Jones, 24, of Boaz, died on Friday, June 30, 2023.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in the McRae Chapel. There will not be a formal visitation. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Jones is survived by his son, Waylon Shane Jones; daughter, AnaRose Ivy Jones; father, Randall Jones, of Boaz; his mother, Dianne Galloway (Mike Kesler), of Ramer; grandparents, Bill and Karen Galloway, of Boaz; brother, Reid Jones, of Boaz; and sister, Natalie Jones, of Boaz.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a charity of your choice.
