Rev. Anthony Patterson
Albertville
Rev. Anthony Patterson, 75, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
He was born Jan. 5, 1947, in Morgan County to William Richard Patterson and Martha Wallace Patterson.
He was a minister for Gum Springs Baptist Church for many years prior to retiring.
Services were Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Norris Hilton officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Susan Thompson Patterson, and his parents.
Survivors include his son, Nathan Patterson (Tammy); daughter, Rachel Patterson (Bryan); brother, Ronald Patterson (Fran); sister, Vanessa Nesmith (Jimmy); grandchildren, Michael Patterson, Natalie Freeman (Devin) and Evan Patterson; nephew, Justin Nesmith; and niece, Lydia Thrift (Mark).
Pallbearers were Michael Patterson, Justin Nesmith, Mark Thrift, Evan Patterson, Scott Hilton and Devin Freeman.
Beulah Mae Stewart
Guntersville
Beulah Mae Stewart, 94, of Guntersville, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Visitation is scheduled for today, Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon-1 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. A funeral service was scheduled to follow at 1 p.m. with burial at Guntersville City Cemetery.
Susie Malone Smith
Homewood
Susie Malone Smith, 67, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her residence in Homewood.
She is survived by son, Jeff Johnson; daughter, Amy (Joe) Nelson; siblings, Virginia Goodall, Pattie (Michael) Riethmaier, Buddy (Celeste) Goodall and Martha (Mark) Graham; as well as a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Sardis Baptist Church,1501 Church Street, Boaz, AL 35956. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. with time to share from 5 to 5:30 p.m. The family wishes this to be a time of fellowship and remembrance filled with the warmth and loving spirit in the manner which Susie lived.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Skyline Village Retirement Facility, Skyline Village 260 Goodwin Crest Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 where Susie built a community of friends she considered family. Make checks payable to Skyline Village with Susan Smith Memorial Fund on the comment line. To pay by debit or credit card contact Pam Hallmark or Beverly Maples at (205) 957-4700. The funds will be used to enrich the lives of the residents through celebrations and activities which will honor the way Susie lived her life.
Adriana Luna-Martinez
Albertville
Adriana Luna-Martinez, 28, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 before the service.
She is survived by her husband, Luis Leyna-Hernandez; children, Leslie Luna, Natalie Tafolla, Abbie Leyva and Alex Leyva; parents, Sacramento Luna and Lucia Martinez; and brothers and sisters, Jose Luna, Sonia Luna and Moises Luna.
Beverly O’Hara
Attalla
Beverly O’Hara, 86, of Attalla, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her son, Alan Dale O’Hara; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Debrah Tallent
Albertville
Debrah Tallent, 58, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 7, from 2-3 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
A funeral service will take place at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, Texas, with interment to follow in Melissa, Texas. A service date and time were unknown at the time of this publication.
Tallent is survived by daughters Jennifer Smith (Alfredo Serna) and Jessica Robbins; parent, Shirley Terrell; sisters, Rita Jones and Brenda King; brothers, Kenneth Tallent (Shannon) and Wesley King; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
James “Preacher” Malone
Albertville
James “Preacher” Malone, 89, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Neal Fossett officiating. Interment will follow at Alder Springs.
Survivors include spouse, Jean Malone; daughters, Barbara Combs (Sammy), Ann Bynum (Mark), Betty Jean Lowden (Terry) and Debra Montes; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Lisa Michele Wynkoop
Scottsboro
Lisa Michele Wynkoop, 54, of Scottsboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Highlands Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Wynkoop; children, Gabby Fanning, Kaitlen Olsen, Christina Atchley (Drew) and Travis Wynkoop; six grandchildren; and mother, Patricia Fanning.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Norma Herring
Boaz
Norma Herring, 80, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. A funeral service was scheduled for today, Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Wayne White officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Hill of Albertville.
Survivors include daughters, Rhonda Lemaster (Darryl) and Donna Nixon (Dennis); sons, Tony Herring (Genia) and Victor Herring; sisters, Joyce Hall and Wanda Brown (Jerry); brothers, Alvin Vinson (Becky); 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Sandra Bryant
Albertville
Sandra Bryant, 76, of Albertville, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Bro. Travis Creasy officiating. Interment followed at Memory Hill of Albertville.
Survivors include daughter, Lesa Benefield (David); son, Jeff Bryant; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Tammy Louise Rogers
Boaz
Tammy Louise Rogers, 49, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Hall, Samantha Hall (Christopher Wooten), Harley Hall and Amanda Hall; 10 grandchildren; mother, Edna Farr; brothers and sisters, Jerry Barton (Kelly Wooten), Timothy James Hall (Sebrina) and Kenneatta Harrison; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family has chosen cremation; a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
William “Bill” Jones
Boaz
William “Bill” Jones, 59, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his home.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 before the service.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Rachel Champion; one grandson; sister, Gloria Matthews; step-son, Jason Malcomb; and two nephews.
