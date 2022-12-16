Terry D. Shelton
Scottsboro
Terry D. Shelton, 67, born January 2, 1955, of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. Terry is survived by his wife, Jennifer Shelton; daughter, Ashley Roberts (David); sons, Brandon Shelton (Elissa), Travis Fann (Jerrica), and Taylor Fann; eight grandchildren; brother, Tommy Shelton (Martha Nixon); sister, Melanie McMillan (Jim); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. at Center Point Baptist Church with Rev. David Moorman and Rev. Floyd Powell officiating. The family eceived friends on Friday beginning at noon. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4 until 9 p.m. at Center Point Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, Terry requested donations be made to Shepard’s Cove Hospice in Albertville.
Angel Stover Lemley
Albertville
Angel Stover Lemley, 50, of Albertville, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her son, Cecil Dalynn Stover; two granddaughters; sisters; Janette Veal (Mike) and Cora “Togi” Fason (Randy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
No services have been planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Harold Mock
Albertville
Harold Mock, 92, of Albertville, died December 12, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Ginny Batchelder; sons, Johnnie Mock (Leanette) and Mike Mock; sister, Mary Wade; brother, William Mock; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mark Franklin Pankey
Formerly of Albertville
Mark Franklin Pankey, 58 of Tennessee, formerly of Albertville, passed away Sun-day, December 11, 2022.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Forrest Home Cemetery. Bro. Clay Campbell will officiate the service.
He is survived by his fiancée, Nancy Ellingson; daughters, Erika Pankey (Zachary Matuscin) and Rebecca Lacy (Justin); step-daughter, Kristin Bailey; one grandson; sister, Alica Pankey (Lawrence); brothers, Tommy Pankey (Renee), James Pankey (Shirley) and Scott Pankey (Terry); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Scott Berry
Albertville
Scott Berry, 52, of Albertville, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home.
There was a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Jonathan Powell officiated the service.
He is survived by his sons, Chase Berry, Hunter Doyle and Justin Doyle (Caroline Yates); his parents, James Berry and Judy Berry; brother, Adam Berry (Erica); two nephews; and the mother of his children, Lisa Lewis.
Verna Clark
Albertville
Verna Clark, 71, of Albertville, died December 11, 2022, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Services were Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Walls officiating. Burial was in Weaver Cemetery.
Survivors include sisters, Rita Sue Caine (Richard) and Judy C. Simpson; a brother, Billy C. Clark;
and two grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented