Donny Charles Benson
Albertville
Donny Charles Benson, 69, of Albertville, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Services will be Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.
Infant Paisley Rayne Chamblee
Boaz
Infant Paisley Rayne Chamblee, of Boaz, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
She is survived by her parents, James and Brooklyn Chamblee; twin sister, Skylar Mae Chamblee; sister, Nova Chamblee; grandparents, Michael and Tonya Chandler and Tommy and Sheila Newman; and her great-grandparent, Betty Stephens.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Peggy Scott
Boaz
Peggy Scott, 63, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Shannon Pullen will officiate the service.
She is survived by her children, Kasey Carroll (Andy) and Ty Scott (Bethany); sisters, Emily Medlock, Vicki Davis and Marjorie Dennis; and several nieces and nephews.
Scott Snider
Boaz
Scott Snider, 61, of Boaz, died December 17, 2022, at his home.
Services were Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Baltimore Avenue Church of God with Bro. Morrell Upchurch officiating. Burial was in Marshall memorial Gardens with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisting the family.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Snider; daughters, Sonya Parrish, Amanda Parrish and Mia Parrish; son, Michael Snider Jr. (Missy); sisters, Kathy Snider and Linda Huff; brothers, Bobby Snider and Harold Snider (Jenny); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bettye Ruth Clay Wilson
Guntersville
Mrs. Bettye Ruth Clay Wilson, 92, of Guntersville, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at a later date in West Virginia. W.T. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Jessie W. Striebel; son, Jeff Wilson; sister, Marie Casteel; brother, Hobert Clay; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lance Tracy Berry
Boaz
Lance Tracy Berry, 84, of Boaz, died December 19, 2022, at his home.
Services will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Doyce Putman officiating. Burial will follow in Forrest Home Cemetery of Boaz. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Berry; daughter, Melessa Mathis; son, Lance Berry Jr.; sisters, Judy Rochee (Keith), Faye Wilson (Mike) and Jo Ann; brothers, Gerald Berry (Glenda) and Farrel Berry (Jan); seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
