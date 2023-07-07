Linda Roberts
Albertville
Linda Roberts, 73, of Albertville, died July 4, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Whitehead; a daughter, Amelia Henry; and two grandchildren.
Tommy Glover
Formerly of Sand Mountain
Mr. Tommy Glover, 73, of Smyrna, TN., and formerly of Sand Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Gann officiating. Burial will follow in New Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 8th from noon until 2 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Hope Glover; three nieces, stepchildren, Richard Buck, Deanna Buck and Eddie Buck; his former spouse, Leanna Colby; and a special cousin.
Patricia Neely
Guntersville
Patricia Neely, 62, of Guntersville, passed away July 1, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
She is survived by her sisters, Sandra Neely and Elizabeth Chumley; two nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
No services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Stephanie Jill Taylor Holz
Guntersville
Stephanie Jill Taylor Holz, 55, of Guntersville, died July 2, 2023, at her home.
Services were July 6, 2023, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Jeff Cooper officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Jill is survived by her children, Nikki Taylor (Joshua Sibert), Gary Dewayne Taylor, and Joshua David Taylor (Mandy); her mother, Peggy Newman Hunt; her siblings, Marty Taylor and Chrissy Holland; and seven grandchildren.
Wayne Kitchens
Crossville
Wayne Kitchens, 81, of Crossville, passed away Monday, July 03, 2023, at his residence.
His funeral service will be Saturday, July 8, 2023, at noon at Cox Chapel Methodist Church. He will Lie in State before the service from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Huey Bowen and Rev. Jeff Chamblee will be officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Shelby Kitchens; siblings, Bill (Dianne) Kitchens, Nelda Hill, Donald (Gay) Wright, Wilma Langham; sister-in-law, Patricia Davenport; children, Randy (Lisa) Kitchens; stepchildren, Melba (Jeff) Lindsey, Tommy (Patricia) Griffith, Scott (Candy) Dean, Shane (Lisa) Dean, Nicole Childress; and five grandchildren.
Mark Nailer
Albertville
Mark Nailer, 42, of Albertville, died July 6, 2023, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Darren Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery of Albertville.
Survivors include his wife, Heather Nailer; mother, Margaret Nailer; sisters, Stacey Gary (Jon) and Mandy Gilley (Robert); brother, Brian Nailer; three nieces; two nephews; four great-nephews; and four great-nieces.
Abbie Gail Swafford
Arab
Abbie Gail Swafford, 67, of Arab, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.
No formal services are planned. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Commented