Charles Allen Maddox
Guntersville
Charles Allen Maddox, 86, of Guntersville, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Huntsville Hospital.
He was born in Childersburg Alabama and graduated from Childersburg High School in 1953. He served two years in the Army and attended Auburn University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He later received his master’s degree from UAH. He worked for Monsanto approximately 36 years before retiring.
He and his wife enjoyed many happy years of traveling to various destinations after his retirement. He was an avid Auburn Football fan and enjoyed years of tailgating on the Plains. Charles loved hiking, fishing, and hunting. He loved his church and was a member of First a Presbyterian Church in Albertville where he served on the Session, was a member of the Men of the Church and taught Sunday School.
He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Bennett Maddox; sisters, Delores Meeks and Sandy Giddens (Mike); brothers, Don Maddox and Mike Maddox (Sharon); children, Tammy McClaran (Quentin), Brent Maddox (Penny), Laura Baker (Joey) and Kyle Maddox (Adrien) ; grandchildren, Hollie Terry (Eric), Chris Bearden (Kristina), Kelly Blass (Tony), Seth Maddox (Mercedes), Josh Maddox (Nikki), Lindsey Allred (Wes), Ethan Baker (Hannah), Aaron Maddox, Logan Maddox, and Amelia Maddox; eight great-grandchildren, and Charles was so proud to know he was going to have two more great-grands due in the coming months.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Heflin and Eunice Mae Maddox; sister, Lynese Dobbs; brother, Billy F. Maddox, and grandson, Austen Blane Baker. His sister, Linda Jinks, passed away Jan. 28, 2022.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to First Presbyterian Church Albertville or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Louise Baldwin
Flat Rock
Louise Baldwin, 78, of Flat Rock, formerly of Section, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Old Sardis Holiness Church with Bro. Oron Whitley, Bro. Michael Clark, Bro. Jimmy Furgeson and Bro. McCoy Wooten officiating. Burial will follow in Old Sardis Holiness Church Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home Inc. directing. Visitation will be at Old Sardis Holiness Church on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 2 p.m. until Sunday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m.
Survivors include her children, Betty (Kenneth) Hamilton and Teresa Baldwin; grandchildren, Questa (William) Bachelor, Jessica (Josh) Blevins and Broshia (Joel) Russell; special grandson, Eric (Tonya) Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Gage, Kendon, Jace and Jameson Bachelor, Ruthie Kay and Rhythm Blevins, Elias and Kailley Russell, Brooke (Chandler) Jones, Ashley (Jeremy) Clark, Courtnie (Eli) Cooper and Danielyn Hamilton; sisters, Eulene Sally Brown and Stella Ball; brothers, Riley Sims, Wayne Sims, Junior Sims, Howard Sims, Robert Sims and Paul Baldwin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baldwin; mother, Annie Lee Baldwin; father, Riley T. Sims; sister, Betty Sue Smith; and brothers, James Sims and Buck Sims.
Cathy Willoughby Baker
Albertville
Cathy Willoughby Baker, 64, of Albertville, died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her residence.
Her funeral service was Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at Skirum Cemetery. Rev. Shannon Pullen officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughter, April Woods (Javares Thompson); two grandchildren; sisters, Robbie Nicholson and Elizabeth Potter; brother, Tommy Willoughby; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dorothy J. Davis
Crossville
Dorothy J. Davis, 80, of Crossville, died Jan. 30, 2022, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Renea Baldwin; a son, Roy Hand; and sisters, Kay Lewis and JoAnn Weaver.
Dorothy Lee Rucks Croft
Crossville
Dorothy Lee Rucks Croft, 91, of Crossville, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her home.
Services were Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Geraldine Funeral Home with burial in Skirum Cemetery.
Dot, as she was affectionately known, was born Feb. 14, 1930, to Irby and Nobie (Monroe) Rucks. She married George Leon Croft on Feb. 16, 1946. They were married 44 years until his death in 1990.
“Miss Dot” was a faithful, lifelong attendee and member of Skrium United Methodist Church. Her love of God and His church are evident in the many ways she used her God-given talents and skills to glorify God. She served as a Sunday School teacher for many years, participated in countless committee and church leadership positions and helped prepare an abundance of food for church outreach and social gatherings. She was a founding member of the Skirum United Methodist Church Joy Circle. The members of the Joy Circle were dear to her heart. The Joy Circle is a close-knit group of Christian Ladies who worked together to further the Kingdom of God.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda Croft, Jeanie Croft and Nancy (Timothy) Guest; three granddaughters, Amy Dyar, Amanda (Bryan) Conway and Sonya (Patrick) Johnson; and four great-grandchildren, Austin Bo Johnston, Maddox Bryar Conway, Harper Lee Johnston and Sophia George Dyar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Skirum United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 96, Geraldine, AL 35974.
Frankie Martin Daugette
Altoona
Frankie Martin Daugette, 65, of Altoona, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Her funeral service was at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Hafley Family Cemetery in Altoona. Bro. Mitchell Gibbs and Bro. Matthew Gibbs officiated.
She is survived by her children, LaWana St. Jean (Jeanty), Sally Hasan (Adil) and Joseph Daugette (Linda); four grandchildren; sister, Jeanie Miller (Ricky); brother, Harvey Martin (Pam); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gladys Ruth Stancil
Attalla
Gladys Ruth Stancil, 76, of Attalla, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at RMC Anniston.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Chris Johnson will be officiating.
Visitation will be at her daughter’s home on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m., located at 6991 Hwy 431, Attalla, Al. 35954, and Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel before the service.
Mrs. Stancil is survived by her daughters, Debra Lima, Cathy Stancil and Carnetta Stancil; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ethel Holliday.
Roberta Montgomery
Boaz
Roberta Montgomery, 74, of Boaz, died Jan. 31, 2022.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Amiee Montgomery; her daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Aaron Pietrzyk; 16 grandkids; six great-grandkids; her sister, Lorraine Justice; as well as his many nieces and nephews.
The family has chosen cremation; no service has been planned at this time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Steve Bobbitt
Henagar
Steve Bobbitt, 55, of Henagar, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Roger Graham and Jason Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy Lanier Bobbitt, of Henagar; daughters, Savannah Sibert (Zach), of Geraldine, and Emily Hearn (Lee) of Sylvania; one granddaughter; and a brother, Brent Bobbitt, of Rainsville.
Toby Riley
Albertville
Toby Riley, 62, of Albertville, died Feb. 2, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
No formal services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Riley; sons, Brandon Riley and Blake Riley; mother, Barbara Riley; sister, Alice Riley; brothers, Mike Riley (Ann) and Tim Riley (Jackie); and several nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.