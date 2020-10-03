The unexpected is to be expected when it comes to Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway at 1 p.m. on NBC.
The stakes are high and the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Round of 12 standings are tight as the series heads to Alabama. Last season’s playoff race at the massive 2.66-mile superspeedway had 110 green flag passes for the lead, the most in this event since 2013.
The 2020 season marks the fourth consecutive year Talladega Superspeedway will host the fifth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. It’s race No. 31 of the season.
Talladega Superspeedway has participated in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs since their inception into the series in 2004.
Twelve different drivers have won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races at Talladega Superspeedway, and six of the 12 are active this weekend. Brad Keselowski (2017, 2014), Clint Bowyer (2010-2011), Jamie McMurray (2009, 2013) and Joey Logano (2015-2016) lead the series in playoff wins at Talladega with two victories each.
During the playoff era, the winner of the Talladega Superspeedway playoff race has never gone on to win the title in the same season.
2021 schedule
NASCAR announced Wednesday the 2021 Cup Series schedule.
The 36-race slate includes races at three new road course layouts, and the first Cup Series dirt race in more than 50 years.
The road course at Circuit of the Americas (May 23) joins the schedule for the first time, Road America (July 4) returns for the first time since 1956 and the Cup stars will race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (Aug. 15).
The high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway will transform into a dirt track for a NASCAR Cup Series race on March 28, the first premier series race on dirt since Sept. 30, 1970.
