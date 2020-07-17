On deck: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Sunday, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network. The event marks the halfway point of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Last race: Chase Elliott led 60 of the 140 laps en route to the $1.1 million paycheck Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR All-Star Race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.