Working traffic skillfully over the final run on Saturday, Denny Hamlin cruised to victory in the Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway after passing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. for the lead with eight laps left.
At a track he considers one of his worst, based on past performance, Hamlin made up for a poor restart on Lap 193 of 311, gradually running down Truex, who was stuck behind the lapped car of Aric Almirola during the closing run.
“I’ve been running down the leaders the past few weeks, but I haven’t been able to get there,” said Hamlin, who won for the sixth time this season. “We didn’t control that restart there, and we just had to battle back.
“We had to go back and get it, and I was able to work the top line there a little bit to get some momentum. Our car was just a little bit better at moving around.”
The victory was Hamlin’s first in 29 starts at the Monster Mile and the 43rd of his career, 19th most all-time and one win behind NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott.
Harvick wins regular season
Harvick claimed the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship.
He earned the distinction just past the midway point of Stage 2 in Sunday’s Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway — a race he went on to win.
Clinching the regular-season title hands Harvick a 15-point bonus heading into the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs, which begin Sept. 6 with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
The top-10 finishers in the regular-season standings receive bonus points on a sliding scale, starting with 15 for first and ending with one extra point for 10th.
“With Denny winning yesterday, we needed to win today and we need all the points we can get,” Harvick said after recording his seventh victory of 2020. “I think as you look at these playoffs you never know what to expect, but I know that as we go week to week we will give it all we have, and I am just really proud.”
The final race of the regular season is scheduled for Saturday at Daytona. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.
