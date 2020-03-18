TALLADEGA —As NASCAR announced the postponement of all race events through May 3, the GEICO 500 race weekend (April 24-26) at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
Talladega Superspeedway will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal government and health officials for the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic.
