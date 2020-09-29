With a career record of 0-for-21 coming into Sunday night’s South Point 400 at his hometown Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kurt Busch may have felt like a “long shot.” But with fortunate track position late in the race and some sure-bet restarts at the front of the field, Busch can now count himself a Vegas winner.
The victory was a high stakes haul, automatically earning a position for Busch in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs — moving the 2004 series champion from last place among the 12 playoff drivers entering the race to the first driver with a guaranteed spot in the round of 8.
With only one top-10 finish in the last six races at the 1.5-mile Vegas track and so much on the line, Busch was understandably emotional as he climbed onto the hood of his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to celebrate the big win after the checkered flag.
“This is what kids dream of when they grow up racing, you dream of winning at your hometown track,” Busch said. “For two decades it’s kicked my butt and tonight with this Monster Energy Chevy, I’m in awe.
“I knew the race would come to us. We needed to get to nightfall, and one of those quirky [crew chief] Matt McCall pit sequences finally unfolded and we got lucky. You have to be lucky and you have to be lucky in any race, but we did it tonight with teamwork, pulling through and not giving up.”
Busch held off Wood Brothers Racing driver Matt DiBenedetto by a mere .148-seconds for the win, keeping the fan favorite DiBenedetto from a first career victory celebration.
Denny Hamlin, who led a race-best 121 laps, finished third. Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman rounded out the Top-5.
Busch’s younger brother Kyle finished sixth, followed by non-championship eligible drivers Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Chris Buescher. Championship leader Kevin Harvick rounded out the top 10.
Two races remain in the second round of the playoffs — this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and Oct. 11 at the Charlotte Roval road course.
Eight drivers will advance to the three races following Charlotte that will decide which four contend for the championship trophy at Phoenix on Nov. 8.
