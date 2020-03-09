AVONDALE, Ariz. – Joey Logano expected a bump from Kevin Harvick in the two-lap overtime Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, but the bump never came.
Harvick pulled up beside Logano in the center of Turns 1 and 2 on the final lap of the FanShield 500, but Logano sped away off Turn 2 and cruised to the finish line with a margin of .276 seconds.
With the victory — his second at Phoenix and the 25th of his career — Logano is the first multiple winner of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, having previously taken the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the year’s second event.
Logano won at the 1-mile track in the Sonoran Desert despite snafus that might have thwarted a lesser driver. On Lap 133, Logano’s crew was flagged for an uncontrolled tire, sending the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford to the rear of the field for a restart on Lap 138.
After Logano drove through the field and regained his track position, a broken jack during a yellow-flag pit stop on Lap 268 dropped him to 18th for a Lap 272 restart.
By staying on the track while other lead-lap cars pitted under caution on Lap 279, Logano moved up to third in the running order, and on Lap 293, he passed teammate Brad Keselowski for the lead and took control.
Kyle Busch ran third, as NASCAR’s new low-downforce competition package provided lively action throughout the afternoon.
Kyle Larson was fourth, followed by Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch. Pole-winner Chase Elliott led a race-high 93 laps, but he was forced to pit road for an unplanned stop under green on Lap 156 because of a loose wheel, and he never recovered. He finished seventh after regaining the lead lap under caution on Lap 195.
