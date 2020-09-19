The stage is set, and the anticipation is high for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Round of 16 cutoff race, the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network).
Three playoff drivers have locked themselves into the Round of 12 by either wins or points in the first two races of the Round of 16 – Kevin Harvick (won Darlington), Brad Keselowski (won Richmond) and Denny Hamlin (clinched on points) – leaving nine spots still up for grabs this weekend.
The 2020 season marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff’s third race has taken place at Bristol Motor Speedway and the first Cup postseason event at the 0.533-mile track.
Bristol is the fifth different track in series history to host the third race of the Playoffs, joining Talladega Superspeedway (2004-05), Kansas Speedway (2006-10), Dover International Speedway (2011-17) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (2018-19).
A total of 13 different drivers have won the third race of the playoffs, led by Jimmie Johnson (2008, 2013), Greg Biffle (2007, 2010) and Tony Stewart (2006, 2009) with two each. Three times the third race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has been won by a non-playoff driver.
In 2005, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett was 14th in points when he won the Talladega Superspeedway playoff race. Then in 2006, NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart was ranked 11th in points when he won the Kansas Speedway playoff race. And finally, Biffle was ranked 14th in points when he won the 2007 Kansas playoff race.
Since the inception of the playoffs in 2004, three times the winner of the third race of the postseason has gone on to win the title that same year. One of those was 2008, when Johnson won the third race of the playoffs at Kansas Speedway and claimed his third consecutive title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.