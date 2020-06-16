The race statistics will show that Denny Hamlin led a dominating 138 of the 267 laps in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, but the truth is he had to earn every fraction of a second that he paced the field. It was a thrilling chase for the checkered flag, lap-after-lap among the front-running cars.
Hamlin ultimately took the lead for good, passing Chase Elliott with 29 laps remaining after a series of green-flag pit stops swapped the two cars’ positions in front of the field.
Elliott had pit a lap earlier than Hamlin and held a 1.5-second lead in the dozen or so laps after the green-flag stops. But Hamlin was able to catch up with Elliott as they tried to get around the race’s early leader, Joey Logano, who was running two laps down at the time.
With his dramatic .895-second victory over Hendrick Motorsports’ Elliott and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, Hamlin became the NASCAR Cup Series’ first three-race winner on the season.
It was Hamlin’s 40th NASCAR Cup Series career win and third career victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle for most wins all-time on the 1.5-mile oval.
Rookie Tyler Reddick, who won the 2018 and 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Homestead, finished in fourth place. Aric Almirola, a Florida native, was a season-best fifth place. Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, rookie Christopher Bell, William Byron and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top 10.
The last rookie to earn a top-10 finish at Homestead was David Regan, 13 years ago. On Sunday night, there were two rookies in the top 10 and it was a career-best NASCAR Cup Series finish for both — Reddick and Bell.
From 2002-2019 this Homestead stop on the schedule was the November championship finale. And before the COVID-19 break in racing this year, it was originally scheduled for March. Lightning in the area, as is common in south Florida in June, parked the cars for nearly three hours under red flag conditions on Sunday.
The break ended up being a game-changer for Team Penske driver Logano, who jumped out to the early lead – showing the way in the afternoon between the two red-flag periods for lightning but was involved in a pit-road collision that changed his race fate and left him playing catchup.
Kevin Harvick, who was also involved in the pit mishap with Logano, finished 26th. He still remains atop the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings by eight points over Elliott as the series moves to Talladega Superspeedway for the Geico 500 on Sunday.
