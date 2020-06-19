TALLADEGA — NASCAR announced Tuesday the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2021.
Alabama’s own Red Farmer, six-time Talladega winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Stefanik make up the Hall of Fame’s 12th class, and first with three members. In addition, Ralph Seagraves was named as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.
Farmer, 87, was born in Hialeah, Florida, but is better known as an original member of the famed “Alabama Gang” after relocating to the state and teaming up with fellow Florida transplants Bobby and Donnie Allison and Alabama’s Neil Bonnett.
Farmer, who is estimated to have more than 700 career victories, is still competing on local short tracks and was clearly moved by the opportunity to be named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame bridging stock car eras.
“I had to catch my breath there for a minute,’’ a smiling Farmer said of hearing the NASCAR Hall of Fame news. “This is the biggest honor you could ever get. I started down there on the beach in 1953. I’ve been in NASCAR a long time and got to run against a lot of great drivers.’’
Some of Farmer’s accolades include four NASCAR championships, which included the 1956 NASCAR modified title, along with the 1969, 1970 and 1971 NASCAR late model sportsman championships (today called the NASCAR Xfinity Series).
He was named one of NASCAR’s greatest 50 drivers (during 1998’s 50th anniversary of NASCAR) and won four most popular driver awards (two while in the late model sportsman division and two in the NASCAR modified series, voted on by the competitors). He is also a member of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.
Speaking with the media after his selection, Farmer told a story about making his first NASCAR start in 1953 and driving the actual race car (a Hudson) from his home in south Florida to Daytona Beach — a 350-mile trek — with a toolbox in the car ready for when he arrived to compete.
He raced against some of NASCAR’s earliest superstars such as Lee Petty, Fireball Roberts, Tiny Lund and Joe Weatherly. Today, he suits up at short tracks around the country primed to take on the sport’s next era of superstars.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel met virtually to debate and vote upon the 15 nominees for the induction class of 2021 and the five nominees for the Landmark Award. The group also became the first to vote on two different Hall of Fame ballots.
Ten nominees appeared on the modern era ballot, which was selected by the traditional nominating committee. The same committee selected the five Landmark Award nominees.
The pioneer ballot, which included five nominees whose careers began in 1961 or earlier, was selected by a new honors committee. Beginning with the class of 2021, each Hall of Fame class will feature two inductees from the modern era ballot and one from the pioneer ballot.
Earnhardt Jr. received 76% of the modern era ballot votes, and Stefanik received 49%. Ricky Rudd finished third, followed by the late Bonnett.
Earnhardt Jr., a third-generation NASCAR champion in a family synonymous with the sport, is perhaps the most popular driver in NASCAR history. The son of “The Intimidator,” Earnhardt Jr. made his own path and served as the face of NASCAR as 15-time most popular driver.
Farmer received 71% of the pioneer ballot votes. Hershel McGriff finished second.
Each class is selected by the voting panel, which expanded to 65 members this year. They include representatives from NASCAR, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks, media members, manufacturer representatives, competitors (drivers, owners, crew chiefs), recognized industry leaders, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion (Kyle Busch) and a nationwide fan vote conducted through NASCAR.com.
Seven new voters from the honors committee — Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Ron Hornaday Jr., Dale Jarrett, Roger Penske, Darrell Waltrip and Rusty Wallace — participated for the first time. In all, 63 votes were cast. The accounting firm of EY presided over the tabulation of the votes.
Results for the NASCAR.com fan vote were Bonnett, Earnhardt Jr. and Farmer. In addition to Earnhardt Jr. and Stefanik, the other modern era ballot nominees included Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Rudd and Kirk Shelmerdine.
The other pioneer ballot nominees were Jake Elder, Banjo Matthews, McGriff and Ralph Moody.
Nominees for the Landmark Award included Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton and Dr. Joe Mattiolli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.