NASCAR’s return to real-time action Sunday afternoon was a resumption of the close-quarter, high-action brand of racing that fans have long expected at historic Darlington Raceway, culminating with Kevin Harvick claiming his first trophy of the season in front of a robust television and radio audience eager to welcome sports back.
The Real Heroes 400 was the first on-track activity in nearly two months after NASCAR suspended competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The return to the track included specific guidelines unique to this unprecedented situation – no fans in the grandstands, temperature checks at the track, a limit on number of team members and of course, social distancing.
The competitive drama, however, remained as intense as ever.
Harvick’s 2.154-second victory over Alex Bowman was his first of the season and extends his points lead in the standings to 28 over Bowman. His only previous win at Darlington came from the pole position in 2014, the same year Harvick went on to win the series championship.
Sunday’s victory was the 50th win for the Stewart-Haas Racing veteran, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famers Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett on the NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list.
Bowman, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin followed Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to the finish line. Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Kenseth rounded out the top 10.
It was the best showing of the season — and first top-10 finish — for the rookies Reddick and Nemechek.
“The first thing I want to do is thank everybody from NASCAR, all the teams, the whole industry, for getting us back on the racetrack,” Harvick said. “I think everybody in this garage is so excited to be here.
“I was up this morning at 6 a.m. pacing around my porch trying to decide when I was going to leave. I was excited to get back in the car. Today was just a well-executed day.”
NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said he was both proud and encouraged by the success of NASCAR’s first race back on track, and he’s hopeful it bodes well for a compressed schedule that will feature 20 more races between now and the third week of June at a variety of venues for all three of NASCAR’s premier series – the NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity Series and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.
“As far as the vibe in the garage area, I think everyone’s spirits were really, really high,” O’Donnell said. “They all knew the effort that this took collectively to pull this off. This was not easy, but everybody came together in a real spirit of collaboration.
“It was odd just with limited number of people here and when you look up into the stands, you certainly miss the fans, that vibe, that energy.
“I think the participants were able to create their own positive vibe knowing this was a big day for the sport, knowing it was a day we could showcase the sport to a live television audience and hopefully give some people a little bit of joy to watch them race.”
Next up for the NASCAR Cup Series is Wednesday night’s Toyota 500 at Darlington at 6:30 on FS1.
