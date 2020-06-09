Kevin Harvick has had an exceptional relationship with Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion showed that again Sunday afternoon by winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, his third victory at the historic track.
Harvick led a race high 151 of 325 laps en route to his 51st career win, prevailing in a valiant contest with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., who finished second and third.
Truex led 62 laps, won the opening two stages of the race and kept Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford honest. Harvick passed both JGR Toyotas to open the third stage of the race and held them at bay to win by 3.527 seconds. Busch passed Truex for second with five laps to go.
It was Harvick’s second victory of the season (he also won at Darlington Raceway in NASCAR’s first race back since the sport was sidelined during the COVID-19 pandemic) and it is the 44-year old Californian’s ninth top-10 finish in 10 races this year. With it, Harvick extends his NASCAR Cup Series championship lead to 48 points over Joey Logano.
Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five at Atlanta.
The NASCAR Cup Series races next in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on FS1.
