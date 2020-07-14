NASCAR Cup Series rookie Cole Custer pulled off a daring four-wide pass for the lead on the final lap to earn the victory in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway — the first rookie to win in NASCAR’s premier series in four years.
Custer, who restarted fifth on a restart with two laps to go, made his way forward, daring to go high on the track to the outside of a three-wide challenge for the lead among Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick.
The 22-year-old Custer held the high line and was able to get around the three veterans, ultimately holding off the 2017 series champion Truex — a two-time Kentucky winner — by a mere .271 seconds to earn the victory.
The Californian’s five laps led Sunday (four early in the race and then the final lap) were the first laps Custer had ever led in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Matt DiBenedetto, Harvick and 2019 Kentucky winner Kurt Busch finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Blaney, rookie Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and rookie Tyler Reddick rounded out the top 10.
It’s the first time in NASCAR history three rookies have finished in the top 10 in a race.
“We were so good all day, our car was so good,” a beaming Custer said after climbing out of his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford on the frontstretch. “Obviously, it wasn’t the easiest track to pass on so we were kind of stuck back there, but that was the best car I’ve ever driven in my life.”
It was certainly a dramatic conclusion to a race that featured a dominant Almirola early on. He led a race-high 128 of the 267 laps — the most laps led in a race ever for the driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.
Almirola won the opening stage, ahead of Chase Elliott and Joey Logano. Keselowski won the second stage over Blaney and Custer.
Four cautions in the final 37 laps, however, created drama on each restart with Blaney, Truex and Harvick contending for the lead. That’s exactly when Custer made his four-wide move at the end to earn the biggest win of his young life.
The NASCAR Cup Series’ next event is the nonpoints NASCAR All-Star Race, scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on FS1. The NASCAR All-Star Open qualifier is set earlier Wednesday (6 p.m. on FS1) to round out the invitational field.
The next points-paying race for the Cup Series is the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, scheduled for Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.
