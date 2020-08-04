Brad Keselowski led a race-best 184 of the 301 laps around the “Magic Mile” and held off runner-up Denny Hamlin by 1.647 seconds in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Keselowski hoisted his 33rd career NASCAR Cup Series trophy, and it marked the fifth consecutive season he’s had at least three wins.
