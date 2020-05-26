TALLADEGA — NASCAR is set to return to its most competitive venue – iconic Talladega Superspeedway – June 20-21 with a tripleheader weekend, featuring the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series.
The June dates are a reschedule of the track’s April race weekend postponed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will be June 21, while June 20 will feature a double dose of action with the MoneyLion 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event and the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series.
In accordance with the state of Alabama, CDC and public health agency standards and protocols, all three events will compete without fans in attendance.
The Sunday GEICO 500 will get the green flag at 2 p.m. on FOX. Chase Elliott is the defending champion of the 188-lap event, while Brad Keselowski leads all active drivers with five victories at the 2.66-mile facility.
The General Tire 200 starts at 1 p.m. followed by the MoneyLion 300 at 4:30 p.m. Both action-packed races will be broadcast on FS1.
Ticket holders for the GEICO 500 weekend postponed in April may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% of total amount paid to apply toward a future event, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality and Talladega Garage Experience.
The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned track, subject to availability. Deadline is June 14. For all options and more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/assistance.
Keselowski wins at Charlotte
In Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600, which went to overtime for the second time in its history, Brad Keselowski surged ahead after a restart on Lap 404 and beat Jimmie Johnson to the finish line by .293 seconds to win a race that stretched to 607.5 miles, longest in NASCAR history.
Keselowski’s victory was his first NASCAR Cup Series triumph of the season, his second at Charlotte and 31st of his career. The win was Ford’s first in the Coca-Cola 600 since Mark Martin visited Victory Lane in 2002.
Chase Elliott ran third, followed by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.
