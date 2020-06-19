NASCAR announced last week a plan to introduce the return of fans to its race events, which includes the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. FOX will televise the event at 2 p.m.
NASCAR’s modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials.
In order to adhere to local social distancing guidelines, a limited number of guests (5,000) will be allowed in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the GEICO 500. In addition, there will be limited motorhome/fifth-wheel camping spots available outside the track high atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch.
This weekend will be the 103rd NASCAR Cup Series race hosted at Talladega Superspeedway, dating back to the first series event at the track on Sept. 14, 1969, a race won by Richard Brickhouse.
Since then, the 102 Cup races at Talladega have produced 44 different pole winners, led by NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott with eight poles. The Cup Series has also seen 49 different race winners at Talladega, led by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt with 10 victories.
Hendrick Motorsports leads the series in wins at Talladega with 13 victories, with Chase Elliott’s victory in this race last season breaking the tie they had held with Richard Childress Racing (12 wins). Twelve of the 49 different winners are active this weekend, led by Brad Keselowski with five wins.
Notable series facts
about Talladega
Since the advent of electronic scoring, the closest margin of victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway is the April 17, 2011, race won by Jimmie Johnson over runner-up Clint Bowyer with a margin of victory of 0.002 second. The margin of victory is tied with the 2003 Darlington race as the closest finishes in the series using electronic scoring.
Talladega Superspeedway leads the series all-time in the number of lead changes in a race with 88 (happened twice, most recently in 2011) and the number of leaders in a race with 29 (April 2010).
There have been 14 NASCAR Cup Series races resulting in NASCAR overtime at Talladega. The most recent was the October 2018 event.
Prior to this weekend, only one NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway was not run on its scheduled date. The April 27, 1997, race was postponed due to inclement weather to May 10, 1997, and Mark Martin won the event.
A total of 11 different drivers won their first NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (May 7, 2017), Brad Keselowski (April 26, 2009), Brian Vickers (Oct. 8, 2006), Ken Schrader (July 31, 1988), Phil Parsons (May 1, 1988), Davey Allison (April 30, 1987), Bobby Hillin Jr. (July 27, 1986), Ron Bouchard (Aug. 2, 1981), Lennie Pond (Aug. 8, 1978), Dick Brooks (Aug. 12, 1973) and Richard Brickhouse.
Twenty drivers in the field this weekend at Talladega are still looking for their first career NASCAR Cup Series victory.
Team Penske is
tops at Talladega
Over the last 11 races at Talladega Superspeedway, Team Penske has celebrated in Victory Lane in seven of them (63.6%), including the most recent — last October’s race, when Ryan Blaney beat Ryan Newman in a thrilling photo finish.
In total, Team Penske has eight wins at the Alabama track among three drivers — Keselowski (2012, 2014, 2016, 2017), Joey Logano (2015, 2016, 2018) and Blaney (2019).
Fords display power
Over the last 15 NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway, one manufacturer has stood above the rest, and it’s not even close. Ford and Roush Yates Engines have won 11 of the last 15 Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series races, a winning percentage of 73.3%.
In one word, Ford has been dominant, led by the seven wins of Team Penske and followed by the two victories of Roush Fenway Racing and the single wins of Stewart-Haas Racing and Front Row Motorsports.
