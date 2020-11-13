Chase Elliott won the biggest race of his life — rallying from a last place starting position to cross the Phoenix Raceway finish line first in the Series Finale 500 — earning his first career NASCAR Cup Series championship at the age of 24, the youngest champion in NASCAR’s premier series in 25 years.
Elliott won the Nov. 8 event by 2.74-seconds over former fellow title contenders, Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. The fourth championship-eligible driver, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, finished fourth.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 45, was fifth in his final race as a full-time driver, congratulating his young Hendrick Motorsports teammate Elliott on-track and later on pit lane – a fitting symbol of the sport’s passing of the guard.
“Awesome, awesome, awesome,” Elliott screamed into his team radio after taking the checkered flag. “We are the champions!”
Three of the four title contenders led laps on the day at the famed one-mile desert oval. Logano was out front 125 laps and Keselowski led 16 laps, but Elliott’s 154 laps led were indicative of his motivation, talent and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team’s preparedness for this race.
He only earned his place in the four-driver championship field with a clutch victory the week before at Martinsville (Virginia) Speedway and made the most of that work Nov. 8.
Elliott wrestled the lead away from Logano for good with 42 laps of the 312-lap race remaining. It was the result of a determined driver and team after the car failed pre-race inspection Sunday morning and had to start last in the 39-car field.
His focus was evident, however, from the drop of the green flag. Elliott’s Chevrolet was 15th by Lap 15. He took the lead for the first time at Lap 79 and led seven different times on the afternoon.
Once Elliott rallied to the front, the four title contenders were predominantly the top four drivers on track the remainder of the race, truly settling the championship among themselves.
With this championship, Elliott and his father Bill (the 1988 series champion) now become only the third father-son NASCAR Cup Series championship combination in the sport’s history, joining Lee and Richard Petty and Ned and Dale Jarrett.
Elliott’s father stood trackside for the race and joked afterward that he had given his son some simple advice for the big day. Advice Chase readily admits went through his head as he challenged for the life-changing trophy.
“He told me, ‘all you have to do is beat three people,’” a smiling Elliott said of father’s pre-race advice. “He said all week he felt confident that we could come out here and do this. And he was right.
“This is a moment I’ve dreamed about. This is all I’ve wanted to do is be a race car driver and race in NASCAR. To be honest, I’m humbled.”
Elliott’s good friend Ryan Blaney finished sixth, followed by regular season champion Kevin Harvick, Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron and Martin Truex Jr.
