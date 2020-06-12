NASCAR announced Tuesday its plan to reintroduce guests at select NASCAR Cup Series races beginning with the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14 and the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21.
NASCAR’s modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials.
All guests in attendance will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at 6 feet and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols.
NASCAR will continue to adapt and improve its procedures to ensure they are effective and can be scaled to support an increased number of fans in the future.
NASCAR will continue its long history of honoring military members by welcoming them as the first guests allowed entrance to a NASCAR Cup Series event since March 8. Homestead-Miami Speedway will invite up to 1,000 south Florida service members as honorary guests for the Dixie Vodka 400, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral.
Talladega Superspeedway will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the GEICO 500. In addition, there will be limited motorhome/fifth-wheel camping spots available outside the track high atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch.
Tickets are open exclusively on a first-come, first-served basis to fans who purchased tickets or reserved camping for the originally scheduled GEICO 500 and live within a designated proximity to the track.
Truex triumphs at Martinsville
Martin Truex Jr. won his second consecutive Martinsville Speedway race Wednesday night in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.
Penske teammates Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano finished second, third and fourth.
Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman finished fifth and sixth. Matt DiBenedetto, whose iconic Wood Brothers Racing team hails from Virginia, finished seventh, with William Byron, Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson rounding out the top 10.
