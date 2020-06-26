While the condensed schedule following the COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in back-to back races at the same track over a course of several days, this weekend at Pocono Raceway will mark the first time in the NASCAR Cup Series’ modern era (1972-present) the series will run a pair of races at one track in consecutive days.
First up will be the Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX, followed by Sunday’s Pocono 350 at 3 p.m. on FS1.
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced on back-to-back days was on Aug. 27-28, 1971, but the events took place at two different tracks — the first of the two races was at Columbia Speedway in Columbia, South Carolina, on Aug. 27 and the event was won by Richard Petty. The second race was at Hickory Speedway in Hickory, North Carolina, and won by Tiny Lund.
The Pocono Organics 325 will be 130 laps (325 miles).
Kyle Busch won this race last season, becoming the eighth different driver to post consecutive wins at the track (July 2018-June 2019), joining Bobby Allison (1982 sweep and June 1983), Bill Elliott (1985 sweep), Tim Richmond (1986 sweep and June 1987), Bobby Labonte (1999 sweep), Jimmie Johnson (2004 sweep), Denny Hamlin (2006 sweep and 2009-10) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014 sweep).
The Pocono 350 will be 140 laps (350 miles). Denny Hamlin won the second (July) Pocono race last season, his fifth series career Pocono victory.
