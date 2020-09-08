Kevin Harvick was in the right place at the right time to take the lead, then put on an impressive show of tenacity to hold off a hard-charging Austin Dillon to earn his second career Cook Out Southern 500 win at Darlington Raceway in Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener.
It may have been his series best eighth victory of the season, but the veteran Harvick was emotional on the team radio, letting out a loud congratulatory yell as he crossed the finish line a mere .343-seconds in front of Dillon and the field. Then, instead of taking the checkered flag after parking at the finish line, Harvick allowed an appreciative young fan – dressed in a brightly-colored Harvick T-shirt – to keep the flag himself.
It was that kind of a feel-good night for Harvick, who marked his 57th career victory, ninth best all-time. He took the lead for good on lap 355 of 367 after Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. made contact with the wall racing for the trophy in front of him.
Joey Logano, Erik Jones and William Byron rounded out the top five. Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer completed the top 10. Jones was the only nonplayoff driver among the top 10.
And while Harvick was enjoying his feel-good moment of triumph, some of the race’s other contenders were shaking off a hard-knocks playoff opener.
Martin Truex Jr. swept both stage wins, beating Jimmie Johnson in the first and Denny Hamlin in the second. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champ led a race best 196 of the race’s 367 laps – more than twice that of any other driver in the field.
Yet not even one of NASCAR’s three national series races at Darlington over the weekend was won by the car that led the most laps. Truex and Elliott contacted each other and the infamous Darlington walls while fighting for the lead with 15 laps remaining.
Truex had to pit for tires and despite his work on the evening, ended up 22nd in the results, his only non-top five in the last nine races.
Following Sunday’s win, Harvick has an automatic bid into round two of the playoffs. The top 12 following the Bristol race in two weeks will advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Denny Hamlin, a pre-race favorite and six-race winner this year, rallied to a 13th place finish after going down a lap and dropping to 19th place with just under 60 laps remaining.
