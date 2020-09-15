Brad Keselowski made good on a confident Babe Ruth-like prediction earlier last week when he said he expected to dominate and win Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400 Playoff race at Richmond (Virginia) Raceway.
Dominate, he did. After leading a race-best 192 of the 400 laps at the three-quarter mile track, Keselowski scored an impressive 2.568-second victory over Martin Truex Jr. to guarantee his position in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
It’s Keselowski’s fourth win of the season in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford and 34th career victory.
Keselowski’s Team Penske teammate Joey Logano was third, followed by Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott. Kyle Busch finished sixth, followed by championship points leader Kevin Harvick.
Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer rounded out a top-10 sweep of current playoff-eligible drivers.
Although not a victory for the reigning series champion Busch, his top-10 finish was an achievement considering he started last in the field after failing pre-race inspection twice.
Denny Hamlin, who finished 12th, still earned enough points to secure a spot in the next round of the playoffs. He led 45 laps and won Stage 1, but he was called for speeding on pit road and had to play catch up the rest of the night after serving the penalty.
The only caution flags Saturday were for scheduled slowdowns – a competition caution and two stage breaks. And there were 20 lead changes among nine drivers.
“It was a great race for us and the 2-team,” the 2012 series champion Keselowski said, noting he drove the same car Saturday as he used to win at New Hampshire earlier this summer.
“I wanted to do a really cool burnout with it, but I want this car for [the championship race at] Phoenix.
“I’m really pumped. I don’t want to look too far ahead. The next round is going to be really difficult, but still, I’m really pumped about this performance and the way we’ve run on short tracks.
“If we can get to Phoenix, we’re going to be really good.”
Only the top 12 drivers among the 16 playoff eligible will continue to contend for the season title following the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol on Sept. 19.
NBC Sports Network will televise the race at 6:30.
After Richmond, the four drivers below the top-12 line include William Byron (-3 points), Cole Custer (-8 points), Matt DiBenedetto (-25 points) and Keselowski’s Penske teammate Ryan Blaney (-27 points).
