With his NASCAR Cup Series playoff hopes on the line, Hendrick Motorsports’ driver William Byron earned his first career victory Aug. 29 at Daytona International Speedway in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 regular season finale.
The victory was an automatic berth into the playoffs for the 22-year old Byron – a hard-fought trophy in a typically full-contact, high-emotion contest on NASCAR’s famed Daytona high banks to settle the playoff field.
The only two playoff positions still up for grabs on the night were filled by Byron and Matt DiBenedetto, who earned the 16th and final position with a 12th- place effort, a mere six points better than seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson, who nursed a damaged car home to a 17th-place finish.
Johnson – who is retiring from fulltime competition at the end of the season – was obviously disappointed in the outcome, but emboldened by the effort of his team.
The 83-race NASCAR Cup Series winner had a tough path to earn a playoff berth. He missed a race due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and had points taken away from a runner-up effort earlier in the season due to a disqualification. He was in contention to move into his final playoffs opportunity until being caught up in an 11-car accident with only four laps left in regulation.
Byron took the lead from this year’s Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin on an overtime restart with two laps to go and with cars spinning out behind him, ultimately was able to hold off his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by a blink-of-the-eye .119-second.
Hamlin finished third, followed by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports’ driver Bubba Wallace turned in a season-best fifth-place finish.
Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Brendan Gaughan, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-10.
With only eight laps remaining in what had been a largely incident-free race, Kyle Busch, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, was collected in the first of two mega-accidents. Nine cars running up front suffered damage in the incident, and a red flag flew for more than 10 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.