Trout season at Madison County Public Fishing Lake opened Friday.
The lake’s address is 2501 County Lake Road, Gurley, AL 35748.
During the season, the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries will stock more than 3,000 pounds of rainbow trout ranging in size from 1 to 2 pounds.
The daily creel limit is four trout per angler.
A $5 daily trout permit is required in addition to a valid freshwater fishing license in order to fish for trout. Trout anglers may also fish for bass, bluegill, catfish and crappie.
Anglers can purchase their freshwater fishing licenses at various license vendors throughout the state or online at www.outdooralabama.com.
For more information about Madison County Public Fishing Lake, call lake managers Chris or Cole Coultas at 256-776-4905, the WFF Fisheries Section at 334-242-3471 or log onto www.outdooralabama.com/alabama-public-fishing-lakes-pfls/madison-county-pfl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.