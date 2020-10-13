The Mud Creek public boat ramp located on Lake Guntersville near Hollywood in Jackson County will temporarily close for repairs beginning Oct. 18.
During the closure, the parking lot will be repaved. The facility will reopen once the repaving project has been completed.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division operates 20 additional free public boat ramps on Guntersville Reservoir.
For information and locations of alternate public access areas, visit http://boatramps.dcnr.alabama.gov/ or call the WFF Fisheries Section at 334- 242-3471.
Funding for this project was provided through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, which is supported through excise taxes on the sale of outboard motor fuel, fishing equipment and the sale of Alabama fishing licenses.
