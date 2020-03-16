Out of an abundance of caution to limit the possible spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the National Archery in the Schools Program Alabama State Championship scheduled for April 2-3 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery has been cancelled.
The decision to cancel the event was made by the city of Montgomery and the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries as part of an ongoing effort to ensure the health and wellness of the public as Alabama aggressively fights to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The event organizers apologize for the inconvenience this has caused student archers, their parents, coaches and vendors.
A plan for advancement to the NASP national championship is being developed and will be emailed to NASP coaches statewide this week.
The U.S. Eastern Nationals are May 7-9 in Louisville, Kentucky.
