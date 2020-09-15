NOCO, which designs and creates premium consumer electronics including battery chargers, jump starters and related power accessories, has signed on as the title sponsor when the Bassmaster Elite Series heads to Scottsboro to take on historic Lake Guntersville Sept. 30-Oct. 3.
The NOCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville kicks off a busy schedule of fall derbies that will take the Elite Series pros to South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
“We are thrilled to partner with the team at NOCO to present what is sure to be an exciting event,” said BASS Chief Executive Officer Bruce Akin.
“Everyone from enthusiastic fishing fans to complete novices have been following the excitement as our anglers compete on the country’s incredible fisheries, making this the ideal platform for NOCO to showcase its innovative products to a broad audience of sports fans.”
Bass fishing has become one of the summer’s hottest sports with an audience of more than 13.2 million viewers tuning in to ESPN2 to catch 16 days of live coverage of the four most recent Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments.
Between televised coverage on ESPN2 and the livestream on Bassmaster.com and ESPN3, avid fans devoured more than 398 million minutes of tournament coverage.
