The Albertville Fire Department has postponed its charity golf tournament until May 9 at Big Spring Lake Golf in Albertville.
The department announced the change in a Monday post to its Facebook page, Albertville Fire & Rescue.
“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Albertville Fire Dept. has decided to postpone our charity golf tournament,” the department wrote. “The new date will be Saturday, May [9].
“Please mark your calendars, and we look forward to seeing you all there.”
Registration will be at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $200 per team.
Call 256-891-8230 for more information.
