Claysville Public Boat Ramp on Lake Guntersville will close for renovations beginning Monday, June 8.
During the renovation, the existing launching slab will be replaced with a new 30-foot wide, two-lane launching slab. This renovation is expected to be completed in October 2020.
The new launching slab is part of an ongoing renovation project that also includes expanding the main parking lot, constructing a new overflow parking lot and adding new access piers. The parking lot expansion addresses safety concerns associated with pedestrians, trucks and trailers utilizing the shoulder of U.S. Highway 431.
The Claysville Public Boat Ramp renovation is a joint project of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the City of Guntersville.
WFF operates 21 additional free public boat ramps on Guntersville Reservoir. For information and locations of alternate public access areas, visit boatramps.dcnr.alabama.gov/ or call 334-242-3471.
Funding for a portion of this project was provided through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, which is supported through excise taxes on the sale of outboard motor fuel, fishing equipment and the sale of Alabama fishing licenses.
(0) comments
