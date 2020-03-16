Spring turkey season will open Saturday and close May 3 for most Alabama counties.
The season will be delayed for research purposes on the following wildlife management areas —Barbour, J.D. Martin-Skyline, Hollins, Oakmulgee, Lowndes, Choccolocco and Perdido River. The delayed season will run March 28 to May 3.
For more information about Alabama’s spring turkey season, including a hunting zone map, visit www.outdooralabama.com/turkey-season.
Hunters are also reminded that all turkey harvests must be reported through Alabama’s Game Check system. The data collected through Game Check is used by Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries biologists to better understand harvest trends and set seasons and bag limits.
“It is very important that hunters understand how harvest reporting has the potential to affect turkey management decisions,” said Chuck Sykes, WFF director.
“Turkey harvests have been consistently underreported. If that trend continues, it could alter season dates and bag limits. We strongly encourage hunters to report their turkey harvests during this year’s spring and fall seasons.”
Turkey harvests can be reported online at www.outdooralabama.com or through the Outdoor AL mobile app. The mobile app is available from the Apple and Android app stores or www.outdooralabama.com/contact-us/mobile-apps.
