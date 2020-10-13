Randy Fason’s skills as a golfer produced another unforgettable moment for him Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Fason, an Albertville resident, recorded the fifth hole-in-one of his career while playing in a benefit tournament at Gunter’s Landing in Guntersville.
Fason collected his ace on No. 17, a par-4 that covers 297 yards. Ray Amberson and Ed Kosior witnessed the accomplishment.
It’s the second hole-in-one Fason has achieved on a par-4.
Fason has two sons, Randall and Bubba, and he’s scored a hole-in-one with each of them. His ace with Randall occurred at Chesley Oaks in Fairview, while his ace with Bubba came in Arkansas.
