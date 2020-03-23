Do you spend 10 or more days each spring turkey hunting in Alabama? If so, your observations in the field can provide valuable information toward the conservation and management of eastern wild turkey.
The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division is asking turkey hunters who hunt for at least 10 days during turkey season to participate in the Avid Turkey Hunter Survey.
Participants will receive a copy of the state’s annual turkey report, Full Fans and Sharp Spurs, and will be automatically entered to win a new shotgun donated by the Alabama chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF).
To be eligible for the NWTF shotgun drawing, survey participants must provide their season hunting information by May 10.
“This survey offers hunters a unique opportunity to contribute directly to the conservation and management of wild turkeys in Alabama,” Steven Mitchell, leader of the WFF Alabama Turkey Project, said. “The more hunters who participate, the better. The more days spent hunting, the more useful the information will be.”
Participation in the survey provides WFF biologists with valuable information on statewide and regional trends in gobbling activity, hunter effort, harvest rates, age structure and sex ratios. This knowledge ultimately helps WFF make management decisions that link the interests of sportsmen with the wise use of the state’s turkey resource.
To participate in the Avid Turkey Hunter Survey, contact WFF at 334-242-3469. WFF staff will provide hunters with information about how to complete the survey. Hunters can also contact Mitchell by email at Steven.Mitchell@dcnr.alabama.gov for more information about the survey.
Hunters who participated in last year’s survey and do not receive instructions for the 2020 spring season should contact WFF via the phone number or email listed above. For information about Alabama’s spring turkey hunting season, visit outdooralabama.com/wild-turkey.
Hunters are also reminded that all turkey harvests must be reported through Alabama’s Game Check system. The data collected through Game Check is used by WFF biologists to better understand harvest trends and set seasons and bag limits.
Turkey harvests can be reported online at outdooralabama.com or through the Outdoor AL mobile app. The mobile app is available from the Apple and Android app stores or outdooralabama.com/contact-us/mobile-apps.
