To give hunters more options for the mandatory reporting of deer and turkey harvests, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reactivating its toll free Game Check phone number, 1-800-888-7690. Hunters can report their harvests through the Game Check help line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020.
The Game Check help line reporting process is simple and takes just a few minutes to complete.
When calling to report their harvest, hunters will first hear a recorded message prompting them to have their information ready before speaking to an operator who will input the data for them. Callers must have their Conservation ID or ADCNR hunting license number to begin the reporting process.
Once on the phone with an operator, callers will be asked for the date and county of harvest, type of land (public or private) and the antler point count when reporting a deer. To report a turkey harvest, callers will be asked for the date and county of harvest, type of land (public or private), the turkey’s age (jake or adult) and its beard and spur lengths.
The data collected through Game Check helps ADCNR’s Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) make management decisions about the state’s deer and turkey populations and fine-tune seasons and bag limits for the benefit of hunters.
“We’d previously shut down the call-in number due to incomplete data gathered by the computerized system,” said Chuck Sykes, WFF Director. “Having live operators enter the information into Game Check for the callers should make it a more user-friendly experience and gather better information for our biologists.”
In addition to the Game Check help line, deer and turkey harvests can also be reported through the recently updated Outdoor AL mobile app (version 1.3.2 or higher) or online at outdooralabama.com. Reporting is still required within 48 hours of any deer or turkey harvest or when possession of the deer or turkey is transferred to a processor, taxidermist or another individual.
Learn more about Alabama’s Game Check reporting requirements at www.outdooralabama.com/hunting/game-check-and-harvest-record-information.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.
