On June 13, Alabamians and out-of-state visitors alike will have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters.
Free Fishing Day allows residents and nonresidents to fish without buying a license.
While fishing license requirements are waived for Free Fishing Day, those fishing for red snapper will still need a $10 Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement and a free saltwater angler registration.
State public fishing lakes still require a fishing permit on Free Fishing Day, and fishing in a private pond requires the owner’s permission. Some piers may also require fees and permits.
