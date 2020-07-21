Friday, July 24: at Mets, 3:10 p.m., ESPN, FOX Sports South
Saturday, July 25: at Mets, 3:10 p.m., FOX Sports South
Sunday, July 26: at Mets, 6:08 p.m., ESPN
Monday, July 27: at Rays, 5:40 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
Tuesday, July 28: at Rays, 5:40 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
Wednesday, July 29: Rays, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
