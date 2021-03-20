This story is part of our 2021 Horizons series, a special section that runs through March highlighting different areas of the Sand Mountain area. To read this story and others, please pick up a copy of the Sand Mountain Reporter at news stands across the county, stop by our offices, or purchase a digital subscription.
When COVID hit roughly a year ago, it caused a lot of uncertainty and worry for many local businesses, but one business that thrived over the past year has been golf.
From sales of clubs and other gear, to rounds played, golf boomed across the Sand Mountain area as people looked for something they could do during their free time.
The Sand Mountain area is home to five courses: Gunter’s Landing just north of downtown Guntersville, Eagle’s Nest Golf Course at the Lake Guntersville State Park, Willow Brook Golf Course near Asbury, Big Spring Lake in Albertville, and Clear Creek Golf Club in Boaz, all of them seeing a huge burst in players, both new and returning.
Across the country, the number of rounds of golf played was up 14 percent over 2019, an increase of approximately 60 million more rounds played according to the National Golf Foundation’s data for 2020.
All of the courses said that while 2020 was a different year, they hadn’t seen anything like it in terms of their golf traffic.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, I’ve been here almost 17 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Stephen Worthy, the PGA Head Professional at Gunter’s Landing said. “March, everybody didn’t know what was going on, we never closed down which was good, we just got our protocols in place, what we were going to do, what the PGA recommended we do, and once we got that all settled in, we had a little lull in March and into April, but after that it just never stopped. I’ve never seen an influx of golf in my years, but we set records that we haven’t seen since I’ve been here.”
Courses that were typically slower during the week said at times that it felt like every week was a weekend, with Eagle’s Nest Director of Golf, Maverick Austin Smith, saying that often times the course was out of carts by 11 a.m. As a result, often times course were unable to bring on golfers, and kept in touch with the other courses in the area to see if they had openings to accommodate those looking to get out and play.
“We saw an increase,” Smith explained. “We were pretty busy on the weekends, but it turned into a Monday through Friday thing where every day felt like a Saturday or Sunday in our area and at those golf courses around us…and then courses stayed busy in our area because golf was kind of the only thing you could do. So, we saw a lot of bounce back from different courses that they couldn’t get on, and the same with us. We had to turn people down, we would have to call other courses because we were booked up here. We’ve done a good job in Marshall County in just kind of touching base and keeping each course busy.”
And it wasn’t just local golfers that were filling the courses, with many noting that golfers from other states where COVID restrictions or weather limited golf, often reached out to Alabama and the courses in this area to see about staying. Large groups from Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky and other places flocked to Marshall County to take to the courses.
That business also played into the gear side of things, with sporting goods stores struggling to keep package sets on the shelves, and people buying new gear in the local pro shops.
“That carries over into the shop sales,” Worthy added. “The year before (2019) was one of the best years I’d had in a long time, and then we were 25% above that last year, and then this year it hasn’t slowed down.”
But there have been challenges that have come with the golf boom, like a lack of carts, on-course restaurants and facilities that weren’t able to open, and more experienced players getting frustrated as courses were clogged up by people learning the game. But, those challenges were viewed as a positive by those running their course, and are all things that they hope will keep the game popular as more things open back up and things get closer to normal.
“We’ve seen a lot of new faces, the game around here has definitely gained a lot of new players,” Clear Creek’s Trey Hodgens said. “We’ve seen a boost in membership and rounds during the week, so it’s been a big boost to golf around here. With our course we get a lot of the new players, people who’ve never played before and sometimes this is their first experience on a golf course so they’re not sure how the etiquette of that goes. And we only have 25 carts here so if we get a big busy day, it can be rough on us. It’s tough on some of the more experienced players dealing with newer players, but what they need to understand is those players are just as important to the game as they are, because they give a future to the game, if we’re getting new players it’s only building the game.”
The influx of new golfers has also been beneficial to the courses across the area in adding new ammenties with hopes of bringing players back, or keeping up with all those wanting to play.
At Clear Creek, Hodgens said the course was able to renovate the pro shop and bathrooms this offseason while also clearing out areas to make the course look better. Eagle’s Nest added a new greenskeeper with experience at a Robert Trent Jones Trail course, Big Spring Lake said it working on renovating and improving some of its greens, and Gunter’s Landing was able to add 10 additional carts to accommodate more players.
And the golf boom shows now signs of slowing down for the next while, because of the return of another big money maker for courses that were wiped out last year: Tournaments.
Whether it be fundraisers for local groups, or youth events, or sectional tournaments at the high school level, those events were mostly wiped out last year, and as things get closer to how they were before, the courses said they’re seeing unprecedented interest in hosting those events.
“Right now, we have more tournaments booked than we operated on last year,” Big Spring Lake’s Frank McDaniel added. “So, people are optimistic that things will open up with the immunizations taking place, and everyone’s hopeful those numbers will continue to drop. There’s a lot of optimism that we’re coming out of this.”
At Eagle’s Nest, the course said last season it had 11 tournaments scheduled for 2020, this year they have 23 scheduled with more expected to be added.
While there is uncertainty about how long the surge will last, particularly if football season returns closer to normal in the fall, the courses have all said they’re doing everything they can to make it last and enjoying it while it does.
“The rounds, and traffic, and spending in the shop, we’re already ahead of where we were last year,” Worthy concluded. “It’s been a challenge, but it’s been good. We’re going to keep riding it until it starts ticking down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.